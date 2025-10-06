21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Maurice Ray, of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, completes the 12-mile ruck march during the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge competition in Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025. Ray finished the march in two hours and 52 minutes, accompanied by his battalion commander, Capt. Nathaniel Trznadel.