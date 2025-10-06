21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. soldiers are pinned with the Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM) during an awards ceremony for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025. Maj. Julian Trent was also recognized by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st TSC, with the Perfect Edge/No Blood Award for earning first-time "go" scores on all required tasks and for being the fastest ruck marcher among the qualifiers.