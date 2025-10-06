Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge [Image 3 of 5]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Hill 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. soldiers are pinned with the Army Commendation Medal (ARCOM) during an awards ceremony for the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025. Maj. Julian Trent was also recognized by U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st TSC, with the Perfect Edge/No Blood Award for earning first-time "go" scores on all required tasks and for being the fastest ruck marcher among the qualifiers.

