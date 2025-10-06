21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, addresses and congratulates qualifying candidates at the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge awards ceremony at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025. "These badges are not handed out lightly," Lalor said. "They embody a mindset of precision; they're earned through sweat, sacrifice, and relentless pursuit of excellence."