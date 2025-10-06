Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Hill 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, addresses and congratulates qualifying candidates at the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge awards ceremony at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025. "These badges are not handed out lightly," Lalor said. "They embody a mindset of precision; they're earned through sweat, sacrifice, and relentless pursuit of excellence."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 23:11
    Photo ID: 9356690
    VIRIN: 251002-A-XO150-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 344.89 KB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge
    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download