U.S. soldiers are pinned with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge during a ceremony at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025. Only 60 of the 219 initial candidates remained to earn the badge, representing a pass rate of about 27%.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 23:11
|Photo ID:
|9356696
|VIRIN:
|251002-A-XO150-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.