U.S. soldiers are pinned with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge during a ceremony at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025. Only 60 of the 219 initial candidates remained to earn the badge, representing a pass rate of about 27%.