    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge [Image 5 of 5]

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.02.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gerald Hill 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. soldiers are pinned with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge during a ceremony at Minick Field in Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 3, 2025. Only 60 of the 219 initial candidates remained to earn the badge, representing a pass rate of about 27%.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2025
    Date Posted: 10.07.2025 23:11
    Photo ID: 9356696
    VIRIN: 251002-A-XO150-1005
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Theater Sustainment Command Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medic Badge [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Gerald Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB)
    Expert Soldier Badge (ESB)
    21st Theater Sustainment Command

