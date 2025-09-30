Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines conduct underwater egress training [Image 8 of 11]

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.05.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force are instructed by underwater egress trainers inside a modular amphibious egress trainer during underwater egress training at the Camp Hansen Aquatic Center, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. The training is designed to teach Marines how to safely escape from sinking or submerged aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)

    readiness
    MWSS-172
    UET
    USMC News
    Under water egress
    USMC

