U.S. Marines conduct underwater egress training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Reyes Diazsalgado, a native of Oregon and an expeditionary airfield systems technician assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, surfaces after practicing breathing techniques during underwater egress training at the Camp Hansen Aquatic Center, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. The training is designed to teach Marines how to safely escape from sinking or submerged aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)