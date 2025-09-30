U.S. Marines conduct underwater egress training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski, a native of New York and a communications strategy and operations officer with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, practices breathing techniques during underwater egress training at the Camp Hansen Aquatic Center, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. The training is designed to teach Marines how to safely escape from sinking or submerged aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)