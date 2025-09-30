U.S. Marines conduct underwater egress training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A modular amphibious egress trainer carrying U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, is lifted out of the water during underwater egress training at the Camp Hansen Aquatic Center, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. The training is designed to teach Marines how to safely escape from sinking or submerged aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)