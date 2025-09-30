U.S. Marines conduct underwater egress training

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, undergo underwater egress training at the Camp Hansen Aquatic Center, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 6, 2025. The training is designed to teach Marines how to safely escape from sinking or submerged aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2025 02:44
|Photo ID:
|9355420
|VIRIN:
|251006-M-JI447-1005
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|20.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
