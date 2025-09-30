Col Walker signs Fire Prevention Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Timothy Anderson, sergeant major of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, commanding officer of H&S Bn, MCIPAC, pose for a group photo with firefighters assigned to Fire and Emergency Services, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, after the signing of the Fire Prevention Proclamation at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2025. MCIPAC and Marine Corps Community Services Okinawa helped spread the importance of fire prevention awareness to schools and communities across Okinawa. Anderson is a native of Wisconsin and Walker is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)