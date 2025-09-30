Col Walker signs Fire Prevention Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, prepares to sign the Fire Prevention Proclamation at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2025. Walker signed the proclamation to begin fire prevention month, which will extend into the full month of October. Walker is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)