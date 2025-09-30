Col Walker signs Fire Prevention Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, takes a photo with Sparky the Dog, the mascot of the National Fire Protection Association, before signing the Fire Prevention Month Proclamation at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2025. Sparky has been the official mascot for the NFPA since 1951, and was designed to promote fire safety to the public. Walker met with firefighters from the NFPA to sign an official fire prevention proclamation to help educate the community on fire prevention. Walker is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)