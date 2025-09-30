Col Walker signs Fire Prevention Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, signs the Fire Prevention Proclamation at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2025. Each October marks the beginning of Fire Prevention Month, in which firefighters and associates from the National Fire Prevention Association choose a theme to highlight current fire risks. This year’s theme emphasized lithium-ion batteries and the importance of safely using, charging and recycling them to reduce the risk of fires in homes and communities. Walker is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)