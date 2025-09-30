Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Walker signs Fire Prevention Proclamation [Image 3 of 4]

    Col Walker signs Fire Prevention Proclamation

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, signs the Fire Prevention Proclamation at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 29, 2025. Each October marks the beginning of Fire Prevention Month, in which firefighters and associates from the National Fire Prevention Association choose a theme to highlight current fire risks. This year’s theme emphasized lithium-ion batteries and the importance of safely using, charging and recycling them to reduce the risk of fires in homes and communities. Walker is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Kreis)

    This work, Col Walker signs Fire Prevention Proclamation [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Joseph Kreis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Month
    MCIPAC
    Proclamation Signing
    NFPA
    USMC
    Camp Foster

