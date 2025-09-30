Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors [Image 10 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elle Crowhurst 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Photo from a live performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors, featuring drummer Sgt 1st Class Wesley Anderson.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 9352011
    VIRIN: 240402-A-WC780-1010
    Resolution: 4000x2668
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo - Jazz Ambassadors
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo - Chorus
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo - The Volunteers
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download