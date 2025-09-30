Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo - The Volunteers [Image 4 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo - The Volunteers

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.1971

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elle Crowhurst 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Historical Photo of The Volunteers from The United States Army Field Band. (U.S. Army Historical Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.1971
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 9352000
    VIRIN: 710504-A-WC780-1004
    Resolution: 3804x2949
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo - The Volunteers [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

