Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo - Chorus [Image 3 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo - Chorus

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.1955

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elle Crowhurst 

    The United States Army Field Band

    Historical Photo of The United States Army Field Band Chorus from December 1955. (U.S. Army Historical Photo uploaded by Staff Sgt. Ellé Crowhurst).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.1955
    Date Posted: 10.02.2025 16:10
    Photo ID: 9351999
    VIRIN: 551219-A-WC780-1003
    Resolution: 3576x2865
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo - Chorus [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo - Jazz Ambassadors
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo - Chorus
    U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo - The Volunteers
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
    Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Band
    The US Army Field Band
    Army Music
    Historical Archives

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download