Date Taken: 06.09.1972 Date Posted: 10.02.2025 16:10 Photo ID: 9351994 VIRIN: 720609-A-WC780-1001 Resolution: 3902x3148 Size: 1.61 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Field Band Historical Photo [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.