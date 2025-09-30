Photo from a live performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors, featuring the Woodwinds section.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2025 16:10
|Photo ID:
|9352009
|VIRIN:
|240323-A-WC780-1008
|Resolution:
|4000x5997
|Size:
|5.77 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Performance by The U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Elle Crowhurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.