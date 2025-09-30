E2B Medical Lanes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Braeden Jones, an air defense artillery officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, fills out a trauma combat casualty care card for a simulated casualty during Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025. The scenario tests Soldiers’ ability to quickly apply lifesaving medical skills under stressful conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)