    E2B Medical Lanes

    E2B Medical Lanes

    GERMANY

    09.30.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Emily Allen, a human resources specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, provides first aid to a simulated casualty with an abdominal wound during Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025. The scenario tests Soldiers’ ability to quickly apply lifesaving medical skills under stressful conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    Date Taken: 09.30.2025
    Date Posted: 10.01.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 9350928
    VIRIN: 250930-A-PT551-1626
    Resolution: 8148x5092
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: DE
    ESB
    StrongerTogether
    Expert Soldier Badge
    SwordOfFreedom
    Medical
    Vigilant and Ready

