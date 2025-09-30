U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Emily Allen, a human resources specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, provides first aid to a simulated casualty with an abdominal wound during Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025. The scenario tests Soldiers’ ability to quickly apply lifesaving medical skills under stressful conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 20:35
|Photo ID:
|9350928
|VIRIN:
|250930-A-PT551-1626
|Resolution:
|8148x5092
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E2B Medical Lanes [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.