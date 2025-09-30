E2B Medical Lanes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Emily Allen, a human resources specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 52nd Air Defense Artillery Brigade, prepares a bandage to render first aid to a simulated casualty during Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025. The scenario tests Soldiers’ ability to quickly apply lifesaving medical skills under stressful conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)