E2B Medical Lanes

U.S. Army Spc. Francis Payano, a bridge crewmember assigned to 809th Multi-role Bridge Company, 15th Engineer Battalion, 7th Engineer Brigade, simulates a casualty for Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025. This scenario tests Soldiers’ ability to quickly apply lifesaving medical skills under stressful conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)