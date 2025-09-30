U.S. Army Sgt. Faaeahelena Torres, a military intelligence specialist assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, provides first aid to a simulated casualty for Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025. This scenario tests Soldiers’ ability to quickly apply lifesaving medical skills under stressful conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2025 20:35
|Photo ID:
|9350969
|VIRIN:
|251001-A-PT551-5732
|Resolution:
|6739x4493
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, E2B Medical Lanes [Image 9 of 9], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.