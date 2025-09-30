E2B Medical Lanes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Faaeahelena Torres, a military intelligence specialist assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66th Military Intelligence Brigade, provides first aid to a simulated casualty for Expert Soldier Badge testing at the Baumholder Military Operations in Urban Terrain site on U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025. This scenario tests Soldiers’ ability to quickly apply lifesaving medical skills under stressful conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)