JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition

Participants and audience members applaud U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ivana Inga, a food service apprentice with the 673d Force Support Squadron, after she won the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff competition at the Ididitarod Dining Facility on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 26, 2025. Following Inga's victory she moves on to compete at the Air Force level in San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)