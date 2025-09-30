Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Airman Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Participants and audience members applaud U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ivana Inga, a food service apprentice with the 673d Force Support Squadron, after she won the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff competition at the Ididitarod Dining Facility on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 26, 2025. Following Inga's victory she moves on to compete at the Air Force level in San Antonio, Texas. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 20:52
    Photo ID: 9349109
    VIRIN: 250926-F-JV210-6134
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition
    JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition
    JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition
    JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition
    JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download