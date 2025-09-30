JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keishaun Hilliard, a food service apprentice with the 673d Force Support Squadron, does a final lookover before sending his dish out to be judged at the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff at the Iditarod Dining Facility on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 26, 2025. The SHEF contest challenged three food service Airmen to cook and prepare a meal in less than an hour with a set of “mystery ingredients” assigned to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)