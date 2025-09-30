JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Malik Carr, a food service apprentice with the 673d Force Support Squadron, adds citrus zest to his main dish during the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff at the Iditarod Dining Facility on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 26, 2025. The SHEF contest challenged three service Airmen to cook and prepare a meal in less than an hour with a set of “mystery ingredients” assigned to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 20:52
|Photo ID:
|9349104
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-JV210-6223
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.45 MB
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
