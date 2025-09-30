JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ivana Inga, a food service apprentice with the 673d Force Support Squadron, shows off her dish before presenting it to be judged during the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff at the Iditarod Dining Facility on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 26, 2025. The SHEF contest challenged three service Airmen to cook and prepare a meal in less than an hour with a set of “mystery ingredients” assigned to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)