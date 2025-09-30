Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition [Image 1 of 5]

    JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition

    JBER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Airman Eli Rose 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Malik Carr, a food service apprentice with the 673d Force Support Squadron, blends vegetables while making a dish to compete in the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff at the Iditardod Dining Facility on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 26. 2025. Three FSS Airmen competed in the SHEF contest; the winner will advance to the national competition in Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 20:52
    Photo ID: 9349103
    VIRIN: 250926-F-JV210-8853
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.37 MB
    Location: JBER, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

