JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Malik Carr, a food service apprentice with the 673d Force Support Squadron, blends vegetables while making a dish to compete in the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff at the Iditardod Dining Facility on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 26. 2025. Three FSS Airmen competed in the SHEF contest; the winner will advance to the national competition in Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)