U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Malik Carr, a food service apprentice with the 673d Force Support Squadron, blends vegetables while making a dish to compete in the Salute Hospitality Epicurean Faceoff at the Iditardod Dining Facility on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 26. 2025. Three FSS Airmen competed in the SHEF contest; the winner will advance to the national competition in Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eli A. Rose)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 20:52
|Photo ID:
|9349103
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-JV210-8853
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.37 MB
|Location:
|JBER, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBER hosts annual SHEF comepition [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Eli Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.