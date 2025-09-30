Signed, Sealed, Delivered: 378th EFSS postal operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Blake Walker, 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron official mail manager, reviews address information on a package within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 22, 2025. The 378th EFSS postal operations team sustains morale and mission readiness by connecting service members with loved ones and ensuring timely delivery of critical supplies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)