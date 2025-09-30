Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signed, Sealed, Delivered: 378th EFSS postal operations [Image 3 of 7]

    Signed, Sealed, Delivered: 378th EFSS postal operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Masami Holmes, 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron finance clerk, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 22, 2025. The 378th EFSS postal operations team ensures timely and accurate delivery of critical items, strengthening cohesion and supporting mission success across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    AFCENT
    Mission Readiness
    Postal Operations
    CENTCOM
    378 EFSS

