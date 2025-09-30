Signed, Sealed, Delivered: 378th EFSS postal operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Celina Hubbs, 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal clerk, ensures the correct information is indicated on a package within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 22, 2025. Deployed postal operations teams process thousands of pounds of mail each week, enabling uninterrupted communication and logistical support for U.S. service members assigned to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)