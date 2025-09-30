Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signed, Sealed, Delivered: 378th EFSS postal operations [Image 6 of 7]

    Signed, Sealed, Delivered: 378th EFSS postal operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Celina Hubbs, 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal clerk, ensures the correct information is indicated on a package within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 22, 2025. Deployed postal operations teams process thousands of pounds of mail each week, enabling uninterrupted communication and logistical support for U.S. service members assigned to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 07:45
    Photo ID: 9347337
    VIRIN: 250922-F-MP612-1361
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    AFCENT
    Mission Readiness
    Postal Operations
    CENTCOM
    378 EFSS

