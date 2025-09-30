Signed, Sealed, Delivered: 378th EFSS postal operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zamauria David, 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron custodian of postal effects, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 22, 2025. The 378th EFSS postal operations team supports both U.S. and partner nation forces through providing integrated part exchanges and ensuring U.S. service members meet customs requirements, strengthening partnerships and enhancing mission effectiveness in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)