    Signed, Sealed, Delivered: 378th EFSS postal operations [Image 5 of 7]

    Signed, Sealed, Delivered: 378th EFSS postal operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zamauria David, 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron custodian of postal effects, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 22, 2025. The 378th EFSS postal operations team supports both U.S. and partner nation forces through providing integrated part exchanges and ensuring U.S. service members meet customs requirements, strengthening partnerships and enhancing mission effectiveness in a dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)

    This work, Signed, Sealed, Delivered: 378th EFSS postal operations [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Erin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    Mission Readiness
    Postal Operations
    CENTCOM
    378 EFSS

