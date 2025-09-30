Signed, Sealed, Delivered: 378th EFSS postal operations

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Masami Holmes, 378th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron finance clerk, attaches a shipping label to a package within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 22, 2025. The 378th EFSS postal operations team sustains communication between service members and their loved ones, bolstering mental resilience and combat effectiveness of deployed service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Dunkleberger)
