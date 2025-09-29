Faces of Orient Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Japan Ground Self Defense Force soldier executes tactical maneuvers and a medical evacuation during a simulated ﬁeld training event during exercise Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Japan, September 19, 2025. During OS25, U.S., Japan and Australian service members will train alongside each other as a Trilateral exercise to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S., Japan and Australian trilateral alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Paciﬁc.