Faces of Orient Shield 25

A Missouri Army National Guard Soldier, 1st Infantry, 138th Inf. Regiment commander spectates during a react to ﬁre scenario during exercise Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Japan, September 19, 2025. During OS25, U.S., Japan and Australian service members will train alongside each other as a Trilateral exercise to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S., Japan and Australian trilateral alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Paciﬁc.