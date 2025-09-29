Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Orient Shield 25 [Image 4 of 6]

    Faces of Orient Shield 25

    SEKIYAMA, NIIGATA, JAPAN

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    A U.S. Army Soldier and a Japan Ground Self Defense Force Soldier inspect a simulated casualty for injuries during a simulated ﬁeld training even during exercise Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Japan, September 19, 2025. During OS25, U.S., Japan and Australian service members will train alongside each other as a Trilateral exercise to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S., Japan and Australian trilateral alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Paciﬁc.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 01:21
    Photo ID: 9346900
    VIRIN: 250923-F-QH602-5167
    Resolution: 7828x5219
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: SEKIYAMA, NIIGATA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Orient Shield 25 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #USARPAC
    #JGSDF
    #USARJ
    #USJapanAlliance
    #OrientShield25 #OS25

