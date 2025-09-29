Faces of Orient Shield 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier and a Japan Ground Self Defense Force Soldier inspect a simulated casualty for injuries during a simulated ﬁeld training even during exercise Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Japan, September 19, 2025. During OS25, U.S., Japan and Australian service members will train alongside each other as a Trilateral exercise to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S., Japan and Australian trilateral alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Paciﬁc.