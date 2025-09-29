Faces of Orient Shield 25

Missouri Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Trevor Sims, 1st Infantry, 138th Inf. Regiment forward observer looks at coordinates during live-fire training during Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Japan, September 19, 2025. During OS25, U.S., Japan and Australian service members will train alongside each other as a Trilateral exercise to strengthen interoperability and readiness between the U.S., Japan and Australian trilateral alliance to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|09.23.2025
|09.30.2025 01:21
|Location:
|SEKIYAMA, NIIGATA, JP
