Faces of Orient Shield 25

A Missouri Army National Guard 1st Sgt Nick Sanders, 1st Infantry, 138th Inf. Regiment infantryman keeps watch during a simulated ﬁeld training event during exercise Orient Shield 25 at Sekiyama Training Area, Japan, September 19, 2025. During OS25, U.S., Japan and Australian service members will train alongside each other as a Trilateral exercise to strengthen