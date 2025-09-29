Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Refueling Operations over the Pacific [Image 5 of 6]

    F-35 Refueling Operations over the Pacific

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, flies beneath a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a refueling mission in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. For decades, Misawa Air Base has served as a key player in the Pacific, enabling U.S. power projection to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 01:13
    Photo ID: 9346887
    VIRIN: 250926-F-EP621-1453
    Resolution: 4998x3998
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, F-35 Refueling Operations over the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aerial Refueling
    F-35A Lightning II
    Indo-Pacific
    Misawa Air Base
    KC-135 Stratotanker

