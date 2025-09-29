A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, flies beneath a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a refueling mission in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The mission highlighted the 35th Fighter Wing’s role as a forward power projection hub, ensuring fifth-generation aircraft can sustain operations that defend and support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.30.2025 01:13
|Photo ID:
|9346886
|VIRIN:
|250926-F-EP621-1344
|Resolution:
|4438x3550
|Size:
|962.31 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35 Refueling Operations over the Pacific [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.