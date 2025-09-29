F-35 Refueling Operations over the Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, flies beneath a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a refueling mission in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The mission highlighted the 35th Fighter Wing’s role as a forward power projection hub, ensuring fifth-generation aircraft can sustain operations that defend and support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)