    F-35 Refueling Operations over the Pacific [Image 6 of 6]

    F-35 Refueling Operations over the Pacific

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II pilot assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron, flies beneath a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a refueling mission in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The F-35 provides the joint warfighter fifth-generation fighter capability to ensure the U.S. will continue to successfully provide air superiority and global precision attack in these environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.30.2025 01:13
    VIRIN: 250926-F-EP621-1524
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Aerial Refueling
    F-35A Lightning II
    Indo-Pacific
    Misawa Air Base
    KC-135 Stratotanker

