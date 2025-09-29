F-35 Refueling Operations over the Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron flies over the Pacific Ocean during a refueling mission in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. Such operations demonstrate the United States’ commitment to the U.S.–Japan Alliance and the modernization required to deter evolving threats in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)