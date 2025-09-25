The 18th annual DDC ROK-US Friendship Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Army Col. David O’Leary, commander, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, Mr. Park Hyung-deok, mayor of Dongducheon, and Mr. Kim Sung-won, Republic of Korea Congressman, stand side by side for a moment of celebration during the DDC ROK-US Friendship Festival in Dongducheon, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2025. The festival promotes the friendship between the citizens of DDC and the U.S. military soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)