The 18th annual DDC ROK-US Friendship Festival

Mr. Park Hyung-deok, mayor of Dongducheon, gives remarks in regards to the friendship between the citizens of Dongducheon and the U.S. military during the DDC ROK-US Friendship Festival in Dongducheon, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2025. The festival promotes the friendship between the citizens of DDC and the U.S. military soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)