    The 18th annual DDC ROK-US Friendship Festival

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith 

    210th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. David O’Leary, commander, 210th Field Artillery Brigade, gives his remarks to the friendship between the citizens of Dongducheon and the U.S. military during the DDC ROK-US Friendship Festival in Dongducheon, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2025. The festival promotes the friendship between the citizens of DDC and the U.S. military soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 00:29
    VIRIN: 250927-A-ZF147-2081
