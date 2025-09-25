The 18th annual DDC ROK-US Friendship Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Mr. Kim Sung-won, Republic of Korea Congressman, U.S. Army Col. David O’Leary, commander 210th Field Artillery Brigade, Mr. Park Hyung-deok, mayor of Dongducheon, stand side by side and honor the national anthem of the United States and South Korea during the DDC ROK-US Friendship Festival in Dongducheon, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2025. The festival promotes the friendship between the citizens of DDC and the U.S. military soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)