The 18th annual DDC ROK-US Friendship Festival being held in Dongducheon, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2025. The festival promotes the friendship between the citizens of DDC and the U.S. military soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashton Smith)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 00:29
|Photo ID:
|9344739
|VIRIN:
|250927-A-ZF147-2016
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.7 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The 18th annual DDC ROK-US Friendship Festival [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Ashton Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.