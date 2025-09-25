‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo of Sgt. 1st Class Tom Butts sits amongst luminaries during the annual Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day Luminary Service Sept. 28 at Wings Chapel at Fort Rucker. Sgt. 1st Class Butts was killed February 27, 1991 when his UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter was shot down over Iraq during Operation Desert Storm.