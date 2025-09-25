‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bonnie and Ed Brown place a luminary in honor of their son, Pfc. John Brown, assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Fort Campbell, Ky., who was killed on April 14, 2003 serving During Operation Iraqi Freedom, during the annual Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day Luminary Service Sept. 28 at Wings Chapel at Fort Rucker.