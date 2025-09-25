Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Photo by Leslie Herlick 

    Aviation Center of Excellence

    Maj. Dallas Durham places a luminary to honor fallen Service Members during Fort Rucker's annual Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day Luminary Service Sept. 28 at Wings Chapel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 21:39
    Photo ID: 9344665
    VIRIN: 250928-D-HW608-5235
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day [Image 6 of 6], by Leslie Herlick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day
    ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day
    ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day
    ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day
    ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day
    ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ‘Grieve With Hope’: Fort Rucker Marks Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gold Star Families
    SOS
    IMCOM
    TRADOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download